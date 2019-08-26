Ihedioha vs Okorocha: Splits hundreds of Imo monarchs

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Royal battle is currently mounting in Imo state, especially among the hundreds of traditional rulers in the state.

Vanguard yesterday, obtained in Owerri, that the accusations and counter-accusations between Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, have continued to escalate tensions in the state, as it has also dragged the traditional rulers into the seeming rage.

It started for the past one week Senator Okorocha, returned to Owerri, and alleged that Ihedioha’s government was intimidating Imo people as well as his supporters and embezzlement of state resources.

This statement did not go down well with some stakeholders, as the former Imo state Chairman of Traditional rulers council, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, has threatened to lead all the monarchs in the state, on a protest against Okorocha, saying that he (Okorocha) was making a “reckless” statement against Ihedioha.

Since after, Ilomunanya made this statement Vanguard was reliably informed that the traditional institution in the state, is currently boiling.

The reason given was that the Ilomunanya’s outing was not endorsed by the Imo state chairman of traditional rulers council, Eze Samuel Ohiri.

This move has again caused friction between the camp of Eze Ohiri, and that of Ilomuanya, as it would be recalled that scores of traditional rulers had earlier requested Ihedioha, to reinstate Ilomunanya as the chairman, Imo state traditional rulers council.

Speaking to Vanguard, one of the traditional rulers who said he would not want his name mentioned so as not to be seen taking sides in the Ohiri vs Ilomunanya, the game said there is a need for intervention to reduce the internal wrangling.

He said: “Let us watch how this whole thing will play out. The truth must be said both Ohiri and Ilomunanya are in a serious disagreement concerning the seat of the chairman of Imo state traditional rulers council.

“Ilomunanya has a good point and Ohiri has also a good reason. This is what we see especially when there is a change of government. It happened when Okorocha came into power and now Ihedioha is in power.

“I must state one thing and we must understand it clearly, the traditional institution in this state, has been completely damaged by politicians. This must be stopped. Politicians must leave the traditional institution alone and do their politics.

“Monarchs must raise and tell politicians to allow the institution to be and let us run our communities the way that will bring positive development.”

