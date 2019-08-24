By Joseph Erunke

Wife of the Inspector General of Police and President of Police Officers’ Wives Association, POWA, Hajiya Fatima Adamu Saturday identified with Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Abuja by donating N2 million for purchase of drugs for them.

Besides, the wife of the nation’s police boss approved the immediate purchase of two power generating sets for the IDPs’ camp located at Wassa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Mrs Adamu who was at the camp Saturday to felicitate with the IDPs as part of her activities to mark the 2019 INTERPOL Week being hosted by her husband IGP Mohammed Adamu also donated several other items including food items, school materials, toiletries and clothes.

The donation of N2 million and two generating set came after the displaced persons, who cut across Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states begged her for them.

Speaking after the Chairman of the Wassa IDPs’ camp, Geoffrey Bitrus, made the request, Mrs Adamu, said her gesture was to ease the living conditions of the displaced persons.

Earlier, Mr Bitrus who spoke on behalf of the IDPs begged Mrs Fatima Adamu to intervene by appealing to government to rescind its decision to eject them from the camp he noted, was situated in a primary school.

“Sometimes the Speaker of the House of Representative came here and donated a mobile clinic but up till now, no single drug is inside. The containers are empty.

“In terms of water we have pipe-borne water in this IDPs camp but we don’t have a generator. We will be grateful if you can provide us with a generator ma,” he had appealed.

He also appealed to the federal government to employ them saying most of the displaced persons at the camp were holders of diploma, NCE, and SSCE certificates.

According to him, “we have a total of 676 youths in this camp and most of them have diploma, NCE and other educational qualifications but they have no work to do.”

“We will like to be employed so that we can have something doing,'” he begged.

He commended Mrs Adamu for the gifts, saying the items presented will go a long way in ameliorating their suffering at the camp.

“We are very grateful because this is a wonderful thing for us in this IDPs’ camp.

” We have been here since 2014, but we have never seen wonderful gifts like these ones.,” he said.