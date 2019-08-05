IGP flags off anti-cultism campaign in Enugu

By Emma Nnadozie

Worried by the rate at which the future of Nigerian Youths are being destroyed through their involvement in cultism, violence and other related vices, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has come up with a programme of action geared towards addressing the menace across the country.

The programme, tagged Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, POCACOV, will be flagged off nationwide in Enugu on August 29 by the Police boss.

According to the National Coordinator of POCACOV, SP Ebere Amaraizu, “the programme which is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police is geared towards getting our youths who are involved in cultism and other vices as well its associated violence, back to the society to enable them be meaningful to themselves and be able to contribute their quota to nation-building, growth and development of the country.

“POCACOV is neither warfare nor fight, but a philosophy aimed at making our involved youths retrace their steps and toe the path of positivism.

Also read:

“It is worrisome to note that today, cultism and other vices have spread its evil and destructive tentacles too, not only in our tertiary institutions but in secondary schools, communities and, of course, amongst artisans.

“Today, many of our traders, drivers, conductors, tricycle riders, commercial motorcyclists, females are involved in cultism and other vices and this requires that something urgent be in place towards checkmating the trend.

“The campaign is structured in a community-oriented policing form to capture every relevant stakeholder. It also serves as an offering of olive branch for penitent ones, who will be de-radicalised and re-integrated into the society to contribute their quota to nation-building. The Inspector-General of police is not interested in incarcerating youths, but to make them better.”

vanguard