Breaking News
Translate

Ighalo recoups in Barcelona after AFCON haul

On 3:02 amIn News, Sportsby

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo after emerging the Africa Cup of Nations highest goal scorer is refreshing himself in Barcelona ahead of the new league season.

Ighalo
Ighalo

Ighalo limped off the third-place game against Tunisia with a thigh strain, but he is expected to make full recovery. He caused a stir by announcing his retirement from the national team even as efforts are on to make him rescind his decision. The Shanghai Shenhua forward posted a short video of his rehabilitation process on his Instagram status. He will spend time in the Spanish hospital, before returning to China.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.