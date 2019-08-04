Ighalo recoups in Barcelona after AFCON haul

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo after emerging the Africa Cup of Nations highest goal scorer is refreshing himself in Barcelona ahead of the new league season.

Ighalo limped off the third-place game against Tunisia with a thigh strain, but he is expected to make full recovery. He caused a stir by announcing his retirement from the national team even as efforts are on to make him rescind his decision. The Shanghai Shenhua forward posted a short video of his rehabilitation process on his Instagram status. He will spend time in the Spanish hospital, before returning to China.

VANGUARD