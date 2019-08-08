collaboration

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN – VICE – CHANCELLOR of Igbinedion University, IUO, Okada, Edo State, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, has stressed the need for academia and industry collaboration, saying it was a critical component of efficient national innovation strategy.

Speaking during the institution’s Research Day and Conference with theme, “Greening Academia/Industry Research Synergy: To Promote Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria,” yesterday in Okada, he said the collaboration was very germane for skills development, knowledge exchange, promotion of start-ups and spin offs through eco-innovation.

He said Igbinedion University had played a pioneering role in greening the academia-industry synergy, which stems from the need to mainstream SDGs into higher education.

Ezemonye, who emphasised the urgency to foster academia-industry collaboration, said eco-innovation as a model was a veritable strategy for attaining a successful academia-industry engagement towards equitable sustainable economic growth and development.

He said: “This approach provides a pragmatic framework for the infusion of business partnership and enterprise into research and innovation.”

In his remarks, keynote speaker and Director General of National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, NOTAP, Prof. Dan’Azumi Ibrahim, said research and technology driven strategy was key in driving sustainable economic development goals in the country.

On his part, former Vice-chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Prof. Abubakar Sambo, who was chairman of the institution’s research day and conference ceremony, commended the institution for its unique vision in identifying a central national problem and providing a platform to generate knowledge about it.

