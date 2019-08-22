Ifeanyi Chiejine: Ex-Super Falcons player dies at 36

Former Super Falcons of Nigeria player Ifeanyi Chiejine is dead.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation, Chiejine died on Wednesday following a brief illness.

A statement on the twitter handle of the federation reads, “We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Ifeanyi captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 (Now U20) @FIFAWWC in 2002.”

READ ALSO: New Sports Minister urged to save NYCN

We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Ifeanyi captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 (Now U20) @FIFAWWC in 2002 pic.twitter.com/5SrlZwRROX — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 22, 2019

Rest in peace, Ifeanyichukwu Stephanie Chiejine. pic.twitter.com/16rw3mGJ3j — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 22, 2019

Chiejine captained the first set of the U-19 national team, which is now known as U-20, to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2002 and went on to play for the senior team, Super Falcons.

Chiejine played for Nigeria Women Football League clubs like Pelican Stars, Flying Babes FC, Confluence Queens and FCT Queens.

She was also part of the successful Bayelsa Queens side that won the league back to back in 2006 and 2007 alongside Evelyn Nwabuoku and Onome Ebi, among others.

She represented Nigeria at three FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999, 2003 and 2007 and was the youngest player at the 1999 FIFA Women’ World Cup in the U.S.

She scored a total of 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria as of 2007.

VANGUARD