IE University to host Africa Venture Day

IE University has concluded plans to hold its first Digital Solutions Venture Day to identify and support start-ups that have the ability to create innovative digital-based solutions to everyday problems faced by businesses.

A statement by Director of IE West Africa Region, Onyekachi Eke, said the event which would hold in Lagos on September 20, 2019, would also take place in cities around the world, connecting the entrepreneurial community across all continents.

The statement reads: “In the past three years, IE has held more than 35 International Venture Days in cities such as Madrid, Shanghai, Tokyo, Miami, Bogota, London, Santiago de Chile, Paris and many more. In 2018, we organised more than 15 Venture Days around the world and this year, we have 15 planned as well, with the first edition in Africa holding in Lagos on September 20.

The Digital Solutions Venture Day in Lagos is a cutting-edge, highly competitive programme designed to identify and support start-ups that have the ability to create innovative digital-based solutions to everyday problems faced by businesses whether private or public. In the coming weeks, the organizers will select six start-ups (based on their originality, financial viability, and ability to have a positive impact on major challenges for businesses) to pitch at the Venture Day and have a chance to win amazing opportunities and gain visibility.

“The winner of Venture Day Lagos gets the chance to pitch on IE’s stage in the South Summit Spain in order to win a full pass to the event (access to the Investor Den, conferences in all stages, one on one meetings and matchmaking service with investors and big corporations, etc.) taking place at the beginning of October 2020.

“This implies that the winning startup of Venture Day Lagos will have access to IE Business School’s campus for an intensive acceleration program that will take place a few days before South Summit in order to prepare their pitch for the event. All expenses paid.

“In addition, the winner gets a prize of €15,000 to be spent on Amazon Web Services, while the other 5 finalists get a consolation prize of €3,000 to be spent on Amazon Web Services – The winning team also gets a N5 million cash prize. ”

