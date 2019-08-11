obedience

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has advised the Muslims to abide by the lessons of the teachings of obedience of the Islamic religion as they celebrate their Id El kabir festival.

Ihedioha spoke in Owerri through his Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, adding that obedience and sacrifice are crucial in the process of nation building.

He further said that there is need to obey the laws of the land in everything one does as such would result to peaceful co-existence of the citizens.

Ihedioha said that, “When we do these, the current wind of discontent and threats of disintegration shall blow away and peace and tranquility will reign,” the statement said.

