iCreate Africa storms Kazan for World Skills Competition

After successfully organizing 3 technical skills competitions in Nigeria, iCreate Africa is leading a delegation to participate at the world’s biggest technical and vocational skills competition, the World Skills 2019 in Kazan, Russia.

Established in 1950, World Skills is the collective voice for skills excellence in technical and service-oriented careers around the globe. The week-long global event which will be attended by private sector, government, TVET leaders, youth activists, philanthropists and investors will feature an industrial exhibition and Youth Conference while youth from over 80 member countries compete against each other across various industries, like Carpentry, ICT, Automobile Technology, Garment Making etc. and learn how to become the best in their skill of choice.

Since inception, iCreate Africa has transformed the face of skills and led the discourse of Nigeria becoming the leading force in skills development in Africa through successful competitions, upskilling and training programs, promotions of the winning entrepreneurs through media campaigns, iCreate Magazine launch with iCreate App and Skill Hub in the pipeline.

Amongst the beneficiaries are Malissa Onojo, known by her fashion brand Oh! Tailor @oh_tailor, winner of the first iCreate Skill Fest 2018 in the category of Garment Making and Tiza Nega winner of the Website Category.

Following this, iCreate’s partner in Fashion, The Fashion Academy (TFA) Abuja and the Benue state government will be supporting the promising talents as she joined the delegation to Russia, to promote her brand as an ambassador and protégé of TFA on the world stage.

To this end, iCreate Africa will be networking with potential partners and investors in the skills eco-system learn best practices and discuss pan-African collaborations for the upcoming National Finale of the ICreate Skill Fest on 4-5th December 2019 in Lagos.