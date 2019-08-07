ICPC summons ex-House of Reps member over grants for widows, market women

ICPC

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, Imo State office, yesterday, said that it has invited a former House of Representatives member, Chike Okafor(Okigwe South), to submit himself tomorrow for questioning over execution of constituency projects in his constituency.

A letter by the ICPC State Commissioner, Udonsi Arua was pasted at Okafor’s residence in Owerri as the commission claimed it was very difficult to reach Okafor.

It added that the invitation concentrated on the financial grants for widows, market women and youths of his constituency at the time he was in office as a member of the 8th National Assembly.

However, at press time, Okafor, who contested this year’s national assembly elections to return for a second term is said to be in court contesting the issuance of certificate of return to Emeka Nwajuba by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The letter of summons

As stated by ICPC in the letter, “the commission is investigating allegation bordering on the violation of the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and it has become imperative to interview you.

“For the avoidance of doubt, please be informed that the commission is currently investigating the execution of constituency projects nationwide.

“Also, the commission is aware that the financial grants for widows, market women and youths of your constituency was initiated while you were a serving member of the House of Representatives.

“Consequently, you are kindly requested to appear for an interview with the undersigned at ICPC in Imo State, Thursday, August 8 (tomorrow).”

Okafor reacts

Vanguard called Okafor to get his reaction on the matter and he said, among other things, that he was ready to answer ICPC.

Okafor said: “It is not peculiar to me. It is for every lawmaker; on how they used their constituency project funds. If you look at the letter, it is not subjective but general. It is not directed at me but a routine thing at the end of the Assembly.

“I have enquired from other members who served at the eight Assembly and it is the same thing.”

When Vanguard asked him if he was ready to answer the ICPC invitation, he said: “Why not? They are carrying out their constitutional duties. It is a general thing and not a function of any allegation.”

