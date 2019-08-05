Ibori, Oyovbaire, leaders with midas touch — Oghenesivbe

…Says Ibori pioneered Resource Control for Oil Producing States

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—Immediate past Executive Assistant to the governor of Delta State on Communications, Dr Oghenesivbe has described former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and former Minister of Information, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire as role models, mentors, charismatic and consummate leaders with midas touch.

Oghenesivbe in a birthday anniversary goodwill message to the duo and made available to newsmen in Lagos said Ibori, it was, who doggedly championed the advocacy for resource control for oil producing states and communities during his tenure as governor of Delta State and Chairman of South-South Governors Forum.

He said Ibori’s visionary leadership and visible penchant for the economic transformation and development of the Niger Delta Region, resulted in the implementation of the 13% derivation which the federal government currently pay to all oil producing States in the country.

Oghenesivbe, recalled how Ibori brought strategic and enduring innovations to governance, pioneered and encouraged rotation of state political power among the three senatorial districts of Delta Central, South and North in that order; making it genuinely possible for equity, unity and good conscience to prevail throughout the state political landscape, a development which other states in the country are trying to emulate but still unable to achieve.

He said: “Chief Ibori, galvanized the entire State politically, and established political empire that have been grooming present and future political leaders across the three senatorial districts; and inculcated uncommon leadership skills on new generation of leaders who today celebrates his landmark achievements, electioneering craftsmanship and leadership ingenuity.”

In the same vein, the former EA Communications to governor Okowa who is also a fellow of the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration, FCIDA and full member, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)posited that Prof Oyovbaire, known as the father of government in Delta State, has paid his dues as one of the foremost leaders, who over the years brought sanity and equity into broad based political union among Deltans, and as such was able to point the way forward for upcoming politicians, youths and potential leaders to follow.

He lauded the forthrightness, sincerity of purpose and fatherly role of Prof Oyovbaire, in the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

