By Perez Brisibe

Foremost Niger Delta activist and traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu and Ekeremo Local Government Areas of Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has described former Governor James Ibori as the man that laid the foundation for the development of Ijaw communities in the state.

Chief Loyibo stated this, Sunday while saluting the former governor on his 61 years birthday anniversary.

Describing Ibori as a man, who saw into the future of Delta State, countered the claim by critics who claimed that the Ijaw nation cannot be developed owing to terrain of the communities.

Loyibo in a statement said: “While people especially the Federal Government and International Oil Companies were giving excuses for not wanting to develop the Niger Delta particularly the Ijaw communities, Ibori countered them with actions with the construction of the Bomadi Bridge.

“He also took his pan-Nigeria position a step further by fighting for resource control and fiscal federalism which today every section of the country is calling for.

“To every Ijaw man, the commencement and completion of the Bomadi Bridge project, gave birth to the development of adjourning roads leading to even the community of a super minister, Elder Godsday Orubebe who served as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, yet the people of the area could not pinpoint one thing that he did for the people.

“Personally, I want to use this medium to commend the former governor who I want to describe as a friend of the Ijaw nation on his birthday and for his contribution in mentoring leaders within and outside Delta State who are also making impacts in the state and national affairs of our country Nigeria.”

