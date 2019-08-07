IBEDC to provide customers’ meters within 10 days after payment

The Ibadan Distribution Electricity Company, IBEDC, has said it would ensure over 988, 915 customers get their prepaid meters within ten-day after payment.

The company also assured timely disbursement of meters through its vendors across its franchise areas.

IBEDC’s Chairman, Dr Olatunde Ayeni, speaking at the Town Hall meeting held in Osogbo stated that to enhance competitive meter service, meter providers drawn from private sector have been licensed by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He said: “We have kicked-off our town hall meetings to engage and educate customers on Meter Asset Provider, which is in line with the scheme put in place by the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission to stop customers’ estimated billings complaints. The MAP scheme is not only to provide meters but also responsible for the installation, maintenance and replacement of faulty meters.

IBEDC will ensure that it’s over 988, 915 customers get metered with ease at a going rate of N38,000 for single phase and 70,000 for three phase meters.”

He warned against fraudulent activities as there were no hidden charges, processing and application fees to apply for MAP services.

He stated that customer could apply for the MAP application form through the IBEDC website or visit their office, after which a technical evaluation of the customer’s apartment where an identification number had been placed.

“The MAP number is all that is required to pay at any bank in Nigeria. Meters will be installed in customers premises 10 workings day after receipt of payment,” Ayeni added.

