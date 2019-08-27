IBADAN ROYAL CRISIS: New kings visit Olubadan as CCII wades in

By Ola Ajayi & Deola Badru

ibadan—IN commemoration of the 91st birthday of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, all the 21 promoted kings, yesterday, visited the monarch in his Popoyemoja Palace, Ibadan.

This came as the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, CCII waded into the face-off in the Ibadan traditional council.

The visit of the kings, who came from the rural towns and Ibadan metropolis would be the first after they parted ways with Olubadan as a result of their elevation by the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, two years ago.

Though, reconciliation between the monarch and the 21 kings is ongoing, only Oba Lekan Balogun, Oba Amidu Ajibade and High Chief Rashidi Ladoja attended the two meetings held so far.

Others had said they would not enter into the peace process until all conditions were spelled out.

However, to felicitate with the king, the promoted kings put all differences behind them to pay homage to the paramount ruler.

On arrival at the palace about 1pm, as a mark of honour, the kings prostrated one after the other.

They were warmly received by the Olubadan and the palace aides.

As earlier promised, none of the new kings wore their crowns to the palace. They had said, when going to Olubadan, they would wear their beaded crowns but anytime they have any outing outside the Olubadan palace, they would dress fully like kings with their crowns.

When contacted by Vanguard, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin said they deemed it fit to visit the Olubadan palace to congratulate him on his 91st birthday.

Asked if the meeting was predicated on the royal tussle between them and the monarch, Olakulehin said: “After our meeting at Mapo Hall, all the kings and baales (community leaders) in the rural and Ibadan metropolis decided to visit Olubadan to rejoice with him on his 91st birthday. We did not discuss any matter relating to the crisis.“

CCII wades in

To douse the tension between the monarch and members of the Olubadan in council, the National President of the CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye, at the event sued for peace and urged the state governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde to ensure lasting solution.

The CCII president said: “Kabiyesi, we are indeed very happy and delighted to meet you in this radiant, regal, relaxed, serene and bubbling posture which is a testimony to the fact that the tension which has enveloped Ibadanland and its traditional institution for some two years now has drastically reduced.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the kings, who are members of Olubadan in council used the visit to present names of those who were due for promotion on the Balogun line. Balogun line is one of the two lines that are entitled to the throne of Olubadan stool.

Giving more details about the visit, the Director of Public Affairs and Personal Assistant to the Olubadan, Mr Adeola Oloko, said in a statement that ‘the high chiefs led by Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun who came to pay birthday homage to Olubadan included Balogun Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi Balogun Tajudeen Ajibola; Asipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Ekarun Olubadan Amidu Ajibade and Ekarun Balogun Kola Adegbola.

“Decked in flowing gowns, beads and various caps to match, the high chiefs arrived the palace amid drum beats, songs and trumpets. They joined the Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oyekanmi, Agbaakin Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, Chief Adeyemi Soladoye-led members of the CCII, several Mogajis and Baale from all the 11 Local Government Councils in Ibadanland to celebrate the joy of the day with Olubadan who clocked 91.

However, Osi Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja, Asipa Balogun, Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe and Ekerin Olubadan, Biodun Kola Daisi, who were not in town, sent apologies.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Ekarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade congratulated the first class monarch on his 91stbirthday anniversary, saying Olubadan had made history for himself, his family and Ibadanland.

Also, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin then led the Chiefs on Balogun line in the ‘traditional knock/on the door’ and requested Kabiyesi to kindly approve the promotion of the chiefs on the Balogun line.

After consenting, he paid, on behalf of the chiefs, the mandatory sum of N200, 000 to Olubadan. They then resolved to begin to participate actively in the Olubadan-in-Council’s deliberations.

Vanguard