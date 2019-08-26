Breaking News
I will strengthen research institutes to actualise Buhari’s agric policy – Nanono

Alhaji Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, says he will ensure that agricultural research institutes are strengthened, to help actualise President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at repositioning the sector.

Nanono made this known in a statement issued by Mrs Eno Olotu, the Acting Director, Information, and made available to newsmen on Monday, in Abuja.

The minister, who spoke while receiving briefs from the research agencies under the ministry, said he would work to promote improved seedlings that would galvanise food production in the country.

He said, “for me, I want to be very serious with the research institutes, so that they will research on improved seeds that will be suitable to our environment.

“The institutes would be given needed attention because they were the engine of growth in the sector.

“Efforts will be geared towards discovering  potentials that are abound in the country, particularly those relating to agriculture.”

The minister urged Nigerians to focus on making the sector, the hub of economic growth in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister assumed duty on Monday, 26.(NAN)

