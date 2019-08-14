I was never sacked by INEC, I resigned to contest Bayelsa APC Guber primaries

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA – THE Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in charge of Cross River State and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Dr Frankland Briyai, Wednesday dismissed as fake news, reports of his sack by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC saying he resigned his appointment and was never sacked.

Briyai disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen when he visited the state leadership of the APC at the party secretariat in Yenagoa.

He stated that he officially resigned his appointment last week and that checks at the INEC Headquarters has it that he resigned.

According to Briyai, he was at the state party secretariat to aquaint himself with the leadership of the party and to intimate them that he is a registered member of the party with the intention to contest the governorship primaries of the party.

He said: ” INEC never said that they sacked me, I have officially resigned my appointment and INEC can attest to that. I have contacted INEC Headquarters and the news about my sack is a fake news. INEC said they didn’t say anything like that, if you have read INEC press statement, you won’t find anything like sack because I have resigned officially on August 8.”

He pointed out his decision to join the gubernatorial ambition was borne out of calls and persuasion from the people of the state, adding that he has consulted and deemed it fit that he has the wherewithal to steer the ship of leadership of the state.

The state APC chairman Mr Amos Jotham said the party as progressives are looking forward to people that can develop Bayelsa State and urged him to go about his campaigns and consultations ahead of the party primaries.

Vanguard