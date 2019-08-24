Breaking News
I use scale of preference to balance my marriage and career – Mercy Johnson

By Tolulope Abereoje

Delectable Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has shared how she lives her life and comfortably able to manage being a professional actress, a wife, a mother of three and a business woman.

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin’s ‘Question Till Mouth Pain You’, the cooking show host disclosed that she lives her life based on preferences and concentrates on what’s more important at the moment so as to choose wisely..

Mrs. Johnson stated that for her, what is important comes first and every other thing can follow.

“I use scale of preference. I live my life based on what is more important and that’s how I follow it,” she said.

Speaking on why she delved into healthy living and physical fitness she said:

“Health is wealth and how you take care of yourself determines how long you will last. You can use a product and support it with healthy eating and exercise. So anyone that tells you there is a weight loss product you can use that will work without eating well and doing some form of exercise is lying.”

