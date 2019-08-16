I look forward to styling Rihanna one day — Abiodun Shade Sandra

By Ayo Onikoyi

Known for her unique fashion creativity, CEO Anjy Luminee Couture, Abiodun Shade Sandra has revealed in a chat with Potpourri that she looks forward to styling international and award winning singer, Rihanna , someday.

Explaining why, Abiodun noted that having followed the music career and fashion sense of the singer, she is convinced that Rihanna rocking one of her brand won’t be a bad idea and as such she already has a standout style inspiration waiting for Riri once the link up with her clicks. She said ‘I have worked with countless celebrities here in Nigeria and my brand rocked outside the country but this time around, I want to step up my game, who knows maybe one day I will be styling the queen of England. I am a big fan of Rihanna and I can’t wait to work with her’.

It is pertinent to note that CEO Luminee, as she is popularly called by her teeming fans, is a graduate of Business Administration from Lagos State University and equally holds an ND in Banking and Finance.

Describing her journey into the fashion world, she disclosed that she had not for once gone to a fashion school to learn the craft rather she was only inspired by a male neighbor who specialized in making male suits whom she watched while peddling a sewing machine and all she did was go back home and practice using needle and thread and the rest is history.

Vanguard