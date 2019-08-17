I killed my lover’s father in self defense — 29- year-old man reveals

By Esther Onyegbula

A 29-year-old man, Efosa Omodude, has revealed that he killed his lover’s father in self defence in Sanga area of Kaduna State. Efosa who is currently on the run, said his greatest undoing began when he fell in love with a damsel identified as Serifat, in Kaduna state, where he was born.

He stated that in the course of their relationship, Selifat became pregnant but died in her attempt to procure an abortion, a tragedy that did not only leave him devastated but heralded another unpalatable phase in his life. Fate, he said, had been unkind to him as one tragic episode to another has been happening to him.

He said, “First, my parents, Mr. Edehia Omodude and Ovbiye Omobude, died in a ghastly motor accident in 2011. Their demise forced me to drop out of Baptist Bethel Secondary School, Kaduna, while I was in Senior Secondary two.

Being farmers before their death, I went into farming to continue from where they stopped. After one year, I was able to raise little fund to open a shop where I sold petty things to eke out a living.

Meeting with late Selifat

“Towards the end of 2012, I started dating a young girl named Serifat, whom I met while I was in secondary school, unknown to me that she was the daughter of prominent Chief Adamu Ahmed. They were against our relationship because I am a Christian and he saw me as an infidel and unfit to have any relationship with his daughter.

Attack

On October 27, 2012, while going to evening service in Church, I was ambushed and attacked by three men including the father of my girlfriend. I was beaten mercilessly, stabbed and left in the pool of my blood. But for the timely intervention of a couple who took me to a nearby clinic, I would have died. After I was discharged from the clinic, my girlfriend Serifat came to see me. She told me that the reason for the attack was because her father found out that she was pregnant and that her father was bent on killing me. Because her family was bent on frustrating our relationship, my girlfriend and I decided to abort the pregnancy but unfortunately during the abortion, she lost her life.

“Infuriated by the death of his daughter, Chief Ahmed, reported me to the community of Fulani movement. About a week later, they invaded my home in the middle of the night and began to attack me. In the heat of the attack I hit one of my assailants, who turned out to be Serifat’s father, with a machete on the head and he slumped. Others set the building ablaze. I narrowly escaped that night to a nearby village. That was how I became a fugitive in my state.

“From my hideout, I travelled to Niger, where I stayed with a relative. Few moths later I travelled to Tripoli, Libya where I worked in a car wash until 2015. I loved my girlfriend so much but coming home to Nigeria would mean my doom”, he said.

