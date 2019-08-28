I have no information of Okowa’s in-law kidnap – Delta CP

…As Delta Govt also denies incident

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, Wednesday denied knowledge of the reported kidnap of Elizabeth, younger sister to the wife of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dame Edith.

Adeleke said if such a high profile abduction happened, he would be immediately notified. Hear him; “I am not aware of the kidnap. There is nothing like that, nothing like that has been brought to my knowledge if actually it happened”.

The victim who was reportedly abducted on Monday evening within the Asaba metropolis, a dependable source said the gun gunmen intercepting her, shooting sporadically apparently to scare people away.

According to the sources, the hoodlums forced the victim out of her car and whisked her away to unknown destination. As at the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the victim was remained unknown.

Also, a Government House source said the incident was not true, adding that no sister of the Governor’s wife was kidnapped. He said the State Government never planned elaborate ceremony for Delta at 28.

