I didn’t go for New yam festival in Germany – Ekweremadu

By Dennis Agbo

SENATOR Ike Ekweremadu has said that contrary to stories reported that he went for New yam festival in Germany, he was in the European country to negotiate foreign investment for Ndigbo.

Speaking in Enugu, Friday, on arrival from Abuja, Ekweremadu stressed that he has forgive his attackers and asked every other person to forgive them.

“I went for a very serious business. I am Ikeoha, a title in my community and I cannot go out of my community to celebrate New yam festival when it has not been celebrated in my place.

“It is those who don’t know me that talk about New yam festival. I went to pursue a common good for our people and I am happy I went and came back successfully.

“When they attacked me, I wanted to retaliate. I told them that we are all from the same place and know one another strengths but on a second thought I retreated.

“We will do all possible to help resolve problems of our people. I urge you to forgive those who attacked me.

“We pray that such will not happen again. We are doing everything possible to ensure that everybody gets his own share in Nigeria.

“Our philosophy in Enugu state is equity and we will continue to ensure that everybody gets his or her own share of equity.”

President of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Aurthur Obiora and members of his executive pleaded with Ekweremadu to parmanently forgive his attackers in Germany.

Vanguard