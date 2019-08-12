Breaking News
I did not say God is angry with Buhari – Fr Mbaka

…says it’s handiwork of my enemy

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – Founder of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has debunked a viral social media report that he prophesied doom in Aso Rock on October 1st.

The fiery priest, who made this know in a statement made available to pressmen, disclosed that it is the handiwork of his enemies.

Recall that the story titled; Mbaka releases dangerous prophesy, says God is angry with Buhari” was published on Friday, 9th of August.

Debunking the statement, Mbaka opined: “Please fellow children of God, help me to tell the world that, I Rev Fr Mbaka Ejike Camillus never prophesied anything about 1st October.

“That is not from me. I have not told anyone, at any time or place that I will resign from priesthood by 1st October.

“That is the handiwork of my demonic enemies.

“I don’t hold Adoration Ministry on Thursday as the story claims and I never at any time told anyone that heavy rain will fall upon Aso Rock and that God is angry with President Buhari.

“The spreading media report is a wicked character assassination from the accursed demonic agents of darkness. I never prophesied anything about 1st October nor against Mr President. Why are people attracting curses and God ‘s vengeance upon themselves.” The statement reads.

