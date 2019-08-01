I can’t date broke men, I might go back to my ex – Toyin Lawani

By Tolulope Abereoje

Many have wondered what it would take to satisfy popular fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani as she is known for oozing sensuality, exquisite taste and class at all times.

The serial entrepreneur, model and single mother has decided to unravel the mystery by listing the qualities she wants in a man and then going on to reveal why she might go back to her ex, Lord Triggs.

“Let me drop the rules here; see I work so hard daily for my money. Running many businesses daily isn’t easy. To even have time to date is a distraction, I don’t need someone that will come and take my hard earned money. So please if you don’t have money I won’t make time for you and you have to be fine as hell, like Baba Tenor. You have to choose a struggle; you can’t be broke and ugly at the same time,” she revealed.

When a fan replied her, advising her to try reconcile with her ex, Toyin said; “I’m showing off, let him suffer a little and I still always chop his money though. It’s hard to find someone like him now that I have money and I’m fine, maybe I will just take him back”, she said.

Vanguard