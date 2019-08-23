I am fed up with her catankerous nature, husband tells court

A businessman, Olalekan Akingbade on Friday urged a Customary Court in Badagry, near Lagos, to dissolve his marriage because he was fed up with his wife’s cantankerous nature.

Akingbade, 46, who lives at 47 Agunmajayi Eyenkole St., Oko-Afo in Badagry, said his wife had picked fights with him for no just reasons more than 15 times in three years.

“My lord, my wife was selling beer when I met her in 2015. We married same year, but no dowry was paid; though I have met her father and mother.

“The marriage is blessed with a three-year-old daughter, Bolanle.

“But since I married Aminat my lord, I have not had rest of mind. We have gone to my father-in-law on several occasions to settle misunderstandings.

“Each time we went to meet him, he always warned my wife that if he happened to be her husband, he would not take the nonsence from her.

“I have tried all I could to make her change, but she hasn’t my lord.

“When she told me that she wanted to change her business, I gave her N500,000 and rented a shop for her, still she was not contented,” he said.

Akingbade urged the court to dissolve the marriage on the grounds of frequent fighting, threat to life, no rest of mind and no more love.

He pleaded with the court to give him custody of the only child.

Responding, Aminat, 33, a business woman, however, appealed to the court not to dissolve the marriage, adding that she was still in love with Akingbade.

She attributed her frequent fights with her husband to his infidelity; stressing “my husband is a womanizer who always goes around with different ladies and that is our bone of contention.

“I will not fight him again, my lord,” the respondent said.

The President of the court, Mr Shakirudeen Adekola, adjourned the case until Sept.3 for judgement. (NAN)

Vanguard