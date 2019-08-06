By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—A 26-year-old carpenter, Adebayo Azeez, who was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing a ram yesterday, told the court that hunger made him steal.

He was also convicted for unlawfully breaking into the bathroom of Awawu Aminu, owner of the ram valued at N80,000.

The convict, who was without a legal representation, had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him: house breaking and theft.

The prosecutor, Olayiwola Rasaq, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on August 2, 2018 at the Okefia area of the state capital at 5a.m.

He added that he was arrested at Ifon market while he was attempting to sell the ram for N75,000, adding that the offence was contrary to Section 411, 309 of the Criminal Code cap 34 vol II of Osun State law of Nigeria, 2003.

However, Magistrate Rofiat Olayemi ordered that the convict’s confessional statement be read to ascertain its authenticity.

In his confessional statement tendered as exhibit in the court, it was stated that he had stolen a ram, which he sold for 50,000 last year. It also stated he learned carpentry but had no workshop.

While appealing to the court, the convict wept, saying hunger made him commit the crime.

Ruling, the magistrate, said due to Azeez’s youthful age, remorse and not wasting the court’s time, sentenced the convict to two years in prison with hard labour and an option of N10,000 fine.

