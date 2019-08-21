How Victor AD rocked Auchi Poly with TECNO ‘Thank you concert’

by Rotimi Agbana and Tolu Abereoje

In life, some experiences just have a way of remaining with you for eternity. Such would be the case of Victor AD’s ‘Thank You’ concert sponsored by Africa’s most preferred smartphone, TECNO, held at the Auchi Polytechnic, Edo, on the 4th of August, 2019, with massive attendance.

The ‘Wetin We Gain’ music star, graced the event by performing many of his hit songs to the delight of the audience.

Not only did TECNO show that it is for Nigerians across the country by sponsoring this colourful, proudly Nigerian concert, but it showed a soft spot for its fans by setting aside a special VIP section for TECNO fans, with lots of gift items for everyone in the audience.

Established in 2006, TECNO has remained a favourite of Nigerians and Africans at large. The brand is known for premium devices and experiences that are not only meant to add value to the lives of customers but also to inspire and entertain them.

