How mother flogged 4-year-old daughter to death in Ondo

Dayo Johnson Akure.

A four year old girl has reportedly been whipped to death by her mother in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The yet to be identified mother was said to have rushed the girl to the State University Teaching Hospital, Akure Annex where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the mother used horsewhip on the daughter leaving several marks on her body after reportedly committing a yet to be ascertained offence.

Speaking with newsmen some hospital workers said that the woman escaped with the child’ corpse which was brought to the Children’s Outpatients Department (COPD) of the hospital.

A workers in the hospital said that the mother of the deceased girl after she was questioned about the horsewhip marks on the deceased fled with the corpse.

“She became agitated when she was questioned and some people started taking pictures of the girl with several horsewhip marks on her backside.

“After she suspected that the hospital management may invite the police, she grabbed the corpse of the girl after she was confirmed dead by the doctors and fled the hospital. All efforts to stop her proved abortive.

“The woman brought in the girl to the hospital at the children’s emergency ward for treatment.

“As we tried to attend to her, we notice that she had maltreated the girl to the point of death.

Another source within the hospital said “If you see the body of the girl, it was a case of Child Abuse as there serious marks of beaten all over her.

“By the time the doctor on duty could rush and attend to her, it was discovered that she even brought the child dead.

“The doctor had to quickly tell the woman that the young kid she brought to the hospital was dead already.

“Before you know it, the woman grabbed the girl and ran away from the hospital facility”.

A doctor who spoke in confidence said that the girl was brought dead by the mother.

According to him “Immediately she (the woman) brought in the child dead to the hospital, we tried to resuscitate her but there was no life again.

“And before we knew it, the woman grabbed the corpse of her child and ran outside the hospital facility.

“All effort to trace her has since proven abortive because we did not know how she just manage to escape from the hospital facility,”

Speaking on the incident, the Administrative Secretary of the hospital, Dayo Owoseni said that, “I only heard about the incident this morning and we have called on the doctor on duty to come over and explained what happened to us.

“Although, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the hospital is not currently around and the remaining top staffs are in an emergency meeting,” he said.

The state police spokesperson Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident said that police detectives have swung into action to arrest the suspect

Joseph said “investigation had already begun to unravel how it all happened.

While saying that there is no proper record of the case registered at the hospital, Joseph however assured that “efforts are on to track the woman.

The Police image maker added that “We have already sent in some officers to go and investigate the case to know what actually went wrong.

Vanguard