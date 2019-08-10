How I lost N12M on a movie production — Bose Alao Omotoyossi

By JULIET EBIRIM

Beautiful and talented Nigerian actress, Bose Alao Omotoyosi has indeed received some hard knocks from the school of life.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard Live, the producer and entrepreneur revealed that the lowest moment of her career was when her N12m movie project, which was shot between December 2016 and January 2017, got lost.

Her words: “The most challenging part of my career so far was when I shot a job worth N12m and I lost the whole footage. This was a movie that had stars like Majid Michel from Ghana, Mercy Johnson, Lilian Afegbai, Antar Laniyan, Rachael Oniga, Nuella Njubigbo and other big stars. I used a real airline – Dana Air, but unfortunately we lost it. Even though it was the fault of the editor who didn’t have a backup, though he lied to me that he did. I take all the blame because as a producer, after every job you should be able to see what you shot. I didn’t do that because I had utmost trust in the editor. It was crazy. I lost weight instantly, I became a size 6.”

Continuing, she said “It’s not even about the money I lost alone, but the stress I went through, because I was nursing. I didn’t feature in it, so that I would be able to have the best production. With that movie, I was ready to compete with the likes of Mo Abudu and Kemi Adetiba as Best Producer.”

The beautiful mother of four said she regretted not stopping the production when she had an opportunity to, because she had warning signs from God .

“I actually had an opportunity to stop that production. It was like God wanted me not to go ahead with it, because I paid a particular actor – Victor Olatoye, who had an accident and till tomorrow, I can’t collect the money. Ordinarily, I would have put the production on hold since one of my actors was involved in an accident, but I considered the schedules of other actors who I had already engaged and so I replaced him with someone else.” she said.

