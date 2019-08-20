How Ekweremadu, Nwodo, Umahi, S-East governors provoked IPOB  –Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday disclosed how the former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi and his Abia State counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and other South East governors allegedly planned with the Nigerian Army to kill him and destroy Biafra freedom agitation.

He also alleged that the South East Governors, the former deputy Senate President, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo sanctioned the desecration of the home of an Igbo tradition ruler by Fulani soldiers and did not care if the traditional ruler who incidentally is his father, HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his mother, who were home with him during the unprovoked invasion, is killed or not.

In a statement personally signed by Mazi Kanu and made available by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled “Setting the record straight on the active role Ike Ekweremadu, Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umeahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Rochas Okorocha, Willie Obiano and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, played in the plot to assassinate me and kill our dream of freedom through their Operation Python Dance (Part 1)” Mazi Kanu alleged that they not only plotted with the Army, but financed the Army exercise.

According to Mazi Kanu, “In view of the Nuremberg Germany encounter, it has become necessary for us to refresh our memories lest it succumbs to confusion and deliberate misinformation because most people, unlike we IPOB, are in the habit of excusing intolerable evil and wickedness, but we will not, and must ensure that every perpetrator of evil, every purveyor of iniquity, every merchant of misery and every defender of injustice must and will be held to account. We will not relent until justice is served.

“These men mentioned above instigated, financed and defended a full-scale bloody military invasion of Biafraland they tagged Operation Python Dance that led to the torture and untimely death of over 600 Biafrans, 28 of which fell in my compound.

“These men sanctioned the desecration of the home of an Igbo tradition ruler by Fulani soldiers and did not care if my father HRM. Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and my mother, who were home with me during the unprovoked invasion, is killed or not. All these desperate Igbo politicians ever wanted was my death, the death of IPOB and members, the death of our dream of freedom for all.”

Giving what he called “Full Resolution of South-East Governors On IPOB and Operation Python Dance” Mazi Kanu alleged that “The Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, read the resolution with Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to his left and Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to his right.

“The South-East Governors Forum held a meeting at Government House in Enugu over the increased tension in the region after what they mischievously termed ‘Sunday’s clash between soldiers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.’

“At the end of the meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo John Nnia Nwodo, they arrived at 11 resolutions which include a ban on IPOB activities and an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw soldiers from the region.”

Mazi Kanu read copiously the alleged statement read by the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi at the end of that meeting’ as follows “In view of the prevailing situation in the South East and its attendant consequences, the South-East governors hereby resolve as follows, all activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed.

“IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are to articulate their position on all national issues and submit to the committee of Governors of South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and National Assembly members from South-East zone through the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum.

“All governors of South East are expected to ensure compliance in their respective states. and the South-East Governors Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members do hereby reinforce their commitment to one united and indivisible Nigeria.

“We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian, just as we reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017, gubernatorial election in Anambra State must hold.”

Other resolutions of the meetings according to Mazi Kanu, were their appealed to President President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the military in the South-East Zone for the police to perform their traditional roles, adding that they promised take concrete steps to protect the lives and properties of indigenes non-indigenes in the South East.

He also said the South East governors claimed to be in touch with their Northern counterparts Governors Forum and assured of all for all people living in the both regions to reinforce the confidence of Nigerians.

“In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing and all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the South-East Zone within this period. The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone culpable.

“We advise all residents of the South East to go about their normal businesses as the government of each state is committed to protecting everybody, while urging people to be law abiding.

According Mazi Kanu, “I have added the video of the unprovoked military assault on my compound by the cowardly Nigerian Army whose sole purpose was to kill me -an unarmed man, my parents and those around me despite the fact we are a peaceful movement.

“Those with a conscience can now understand the root cause of our anger and why we won’t stop until they all pay dearly for their sins.”

