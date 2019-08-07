How Competition in smartphone market spurred Tecno Phantom 9 innovation

By Prince Osuagwu

Competition in the smartphone segment of the mobile market is getting fierce by the day. Device makers are now cancelling themselves in innovations and the result is that the customer has really become the king.

From Samsung to Tecno, Huawei, Oppo and LG, the choices are very many. Yet, smartphone users are looking for best innovations, intuitive user interface and features that make fashion statement. This unusual appetite has also spurred a different level of competition that the market has never witnessed before.

However it appears that Tecno Mobile is planning to be ahead of the pack. Just weeks after it launched a high profile smartphone, Povour 3, the device maker has come up with what it terms the end of discussion in the mobile space. The new device Phantom 9 is epic, considering its features.

The device spots a premium gold-coloured pack and bears a design that properly captures the class and sophistication of the Nigerian signature fashionistas.

Opening the pack, a black anti-slip phone cover; a black ear piece; a white USB cord and a three-pin charger sprout up, giving the user, a ready to go sign.

Spotting a dual SIM card slot which also doubles as the memory card slot, it takes a pinch from the enclosed metal pin to have the SIMs set and phone ready to use.

The phone is made of the latest Android 9.0 Pie and comes packed with a huge 128GB internal memory space, which makes a memory card useless.

This special capacity feature gives users confidence to store pictures and videos.

Multitasking is made easy on the device because of the dot notch screen, and the 6GB RAM which makes the processes smooth.

Another innovative and futuristic feature of the phone is the Onscreen Fingerprint Scanner. It adds a decent level of security to this device. It is paired with Face ID which adds an extra layer of security.

The device may be regarded as top notch, for users who trip at the AI Triple Camera. The 16MP+2MP+8MP camera is very intuitive for photography. It is paired with a 32MP front camera with dual flash, so the user can take all the pictures, selfies, and make all the video calls conveniently. The feature beautifies images and makes make-up before taking photos unnecessary.

For music lovers, Tecno appears to have studied their taste. The earphones produces great sound and makes Listening to music, fun.

Yet, the phone battery lasts for a whole day of normal use, apparently answering the Nigerian epileptic power supply question.

Vanguard