A housewife, Hurera Usman, on Thursday dragged her former husband before a Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, seeking N1.1 million as upkeep allowance for daughter for 18 years.

Usman, who lives at Unguan Rimi, Kaduna, told the court that her husband, Ibrahim Abubakar, divorced her 18 years ago and did not fend for his daughter.

“My former husband refused to pay for his daughter’s final examination fees in secondary school. He threatened to kill her if she calls him to ask for money.

“I am praying the court to order him to pay me N5,000 monthly for the 18 years that I took care of his child. I also want him to pay me the N55,000 I paid for the final examination she sat for,” Usman told the court.

The defendant, Abubakar, a tanker driver who lives at Maraban Jos, Kaduna, denied threatening to kill his daughter.

“My former wife remarried and took her to her new husband’s house. Her new husband brought back the girl to me and a year later, my former wife’s mother took the girt from me.

”I have not set my eyes on my daughter since then. I never agreed to allow her to take my daughter. I pray the court to grant me custody of the girl.

“I want to get her married, she has a fiancé”, Abubakar said.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties ordered the defendant to seek forgiveness of the complainant in open court.

Nasir also ordered the defendant to pay N30,000 for his daughter’s examination fees within seven days.

The Judge also urged both parties to bury all ”grievances and respect each” other for the sake of their daughter’s future.

