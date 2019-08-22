HoS, Oyo-Ita, attends swearing-in of ministers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—HEAD of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, yesterday, attended the swearing-in of the 43 ministers at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oyo-Ita was reported to be on medical leave after her encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on corruption allegation.

She was also reported to have submitted her resignation letter to the Presidency over alleged contract scam totalling about N3 billion.

She sat on her ‘traditional’ position at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

Oyo-Ita, who arrived the Villa shortly before the commencement of the inauguration of the ministers by the president, was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Vanguard