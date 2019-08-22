Breaking News
Translate

HoS, Oyo-Ita, attends swearing-in of ministers

On 10:33 amIn News, Viewpointby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—HEAD of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, yesterday, attended the swearing-in of the 43 ministers at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Winifred Oyo-Ita,
Winifred Oyo-Ita

Oyo-Ita was reported to be on medical leave after her encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on corruption allegation.

She was also reported to have submitted her resignation letter to the Presidency over alleged contract scam totalling about N3 billion.

Breaking: (Live Update): Keyamo, Lai Mohammed, Rotimi Amaechi others ready for inauguration

She sat on her ‘traditional’ position at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

Oyo-Ita, who arrived the Villa shortly before the commencement of the inauguration of the ministers by the president, was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.