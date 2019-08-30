Homosexuality is African not a European import – Jidenna

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian born American singer, Jidenna, claims homosexuality has also existed in the African culture and that it wasn’t brought over by Europeans.

In a recent interview with Sway Universe, Jidenna who never hesitates to represent Nigeria spoke about the myths surrounding same sex relationships in Africa.

“You hear these African leaders, who are dressed in three-piece suits, got an iPhone, speaking in English and not their native tongue saying, ‘it’s unAfrican to be homosexual, it’s unAfrican. We don’t have it.

That was brought as a European import.’ It’s not true; it’s not true at all. If you go to Uganda, the kingdom of Buganda at the time, before it became Uganda, there was an openly gay king. If you go to Zimbabwe, the Bushmen as they call them, you’ll see homosexual acts in the cave paintings. If you go to different communities in West Africa, there were different rites of passage where if a woman was with a woman, or a man was with a man, they were thought to be more powerful. There was never a time where this didn’t exist,” he said.

Vanguard