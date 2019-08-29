The global economy has increasingly become a knowledge economy, and as such, the bar has been raised for every researcher, advanced professional and academic. PhD programmes are preparing the next generation of researchers in both academic and business fields. Because of the importance of research, a disciplined approach and guidance are required to drive intellectual search. A Doctorate of Philosophy programme is a training ground for developing that discipline and unique approach to intellectual search and solutions.

The desire to contribute significantly to the progress of society and also to a subject matter has been the primary purpose for Doctorate of Philosophy. Invariably, personal and career growth are inclusive and extensively enhanced in the course of a doctorate research work.

PhD is a globally recognised postgraduate academic degree, awarded by universities and higher education institutions to a candidate who has fulfilled all course credits requirements and has submitted a thesis or dissertation. And this will be based on extensive and original research in their chosen fields. The programme prepares candidates to engage in extensive research and publish this research work. The highest academic degree awarded by any institutions of higher learning is PhD. As a PhD graduate, you should be able to excel in various institutional settings and other establishments where your expertise is needed.

What is the focus of a PhD?

The culture of PhD is research-driven, and those who do the research are the custodians of actionable knowledge, and therefore drivers of change. A doctorate degree programme empowers students with the ability to identify problems and use the results of past attempts to find solutions. Also, to use abstract analysis like models, big-data and technology to make a powerful argument in preferring solutions to research problems.

PhD programmes also support the development of generic skills which equip you to operate successfully as a professional researcher in any setting. Of course, the original concept of a PhD is the creation of new knowledge. Being a researcher means uncovering facts, developing new ideas and improving understanding through the creation of knowledge. To some degree, the work and ideas of others will form the foundation upon which your research work is built. Upon completion, you should be able to make an original contribution to knowledge in your discipline.

For those in the academic sector, a PhD is perhaps the most valuable asset that an academician can have. Not only does it help to improve your ability to understand and solve problems, but it also helps to increase your confidence. You will become able to articulate and communicate your ideas and findings through publishable dissertations. It is a path that can lead to the publishing of papers, receiving grants and other recognitions for your work. You can also get deals from big research organisations and multinationals to join their workforce either as a consultant or full-time employee. Also, Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) is a must for academicians who desire to rise to the pinnacle of their teaching professions.

Here are some of the broader benefits of studying a PhD and how it can help you become a contributor to knowledge.

Personal Development

A Doctorate of Philosophy tremendously advances personal development. Because of the expansive amount of research required in doctorate research, and limited time, skills such as time management, project management, persistence, perseverance among others are developed. The skills acquired during a doctoral programme can be used by you in your personal activities and those around you.

Upon completing a PhD, you become more articulated as a person and sound in mind. You will be able to critically assess and analyse a large amount of information. You can solve more day-to-day problems as a PhD graduate.

Enhances transferable skills

Acquired skills and knowledge during your research work as a doctoral student are transferrable to those around you. This could be your work colleagues, research colleagues, friends and relatives. For instance, a PhD student in the oil and gas field could task his subordinates at work or even his students to adopt his research techniques and methodologies in solving similar problems.

Specialised Knowledge

Of course, this is the fundamental aspect of a doctorate degree in philosophy. PhD programmes are often more specialised. In some cases, a PhD programme could be generic. While this may be so, for generic PhD programmes, researchers are still advised to specialise in an area of research. Therefore, a PhD programme helps students to become a specialist in a given subject matter. They become an authority of knowledge in that area of their speciality.

Social Impact

PhD programmes contribute immensely to societies and bring social change. It helps to set the pace for growth and social advancement through networking and social collaborations by researchers. This is fondly part of the process of doctorate degree programmes. Researchers for the programme come together to share useful experiences and knowledge. These experiences and knowledge can become fully explored by these candidates. In return, it could help shape a new behavioural pattern and bring social change. The benefits of a Doctorate degree in philosophy are numerous to mention but a few.

The PhD programme offered by Unicaf University is an independent, self-directed academic research degree. Interestingly, this programme is delivered online in state-of-the-art Virtual Learning Environment. Students and researchers undergoing the programme are able to blend it with other personal endeavours. They can work while researching or engage in other adventures of personal interest.

Unicaf University’s online Doctorate of Philosophy degree programme combines the common modules for all PhD specialisations. Extensive coursework forms part of the foundation for PhD students, including a pro-seminars in contemporary philosophy before beginning dissertation research. Each PhD student must take a number of online modules and also complete a dissertation.

Application of a Doctorate of Philosophy in Unicaf University

Candidates interested in studying for a PhD in Unicaf University can do so by applying online in the application page here . They can also visit the nearest Unicaf University’s campus or office in their home countries.

More about Unicaf University

Unicaf University is a pan-African independent and internationally recognised university. The institution combines the best elements of international education, offering high quality and internationally recognised degrees. Some of the programmes offered by Unicaf University through online and on-campus study system include undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Internationally recognised degrees are available for professionals with interest. At the end of their study, their certificate does not state online. It is the same as the certificate of a student who has studied in any of the Unicaf University’s campuses.

Also worthy to mention, Unicaf University is a member of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), and also a member of Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA). The institution’s academic platform and its university partners have served over 25, 000 students across Africa.

Unicaf’s Scholarship on Doctorate of Philosophy

Unicaf offers partial scholarships to students seeking international education. Currently, more than USD 90 million worth of scholarships have already been awarded so far. You can apply online on the application page here

Okeke Vincent Chidozie (Entrepreneur, Writer & Digital Education Consultant)