Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji MNSE, has charged leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Abia State Chapter, to “tackle the menace of quackery in the medical profession and sanction culpable practitioners and health facilities that are endangering the lives of our people through quackery and other unwholesome practices thereby dragging the image of the Association in the mud in the process”.

The Speaker stated this on Friday at the annual Conference of the NMA that held in Umuahia the Abia State capital.

Represented by the Umuahia South State Constituency Member, Hon Barr Jerry Uzosike, the Speaker who reiterated government commitment to the provision of effective healthcare system in the State, reminded the medical association that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has paid the State’s counterpart funds for Sustainable Development Goals to the relevant authorities, that being the reason Abians have been enjoying the benefits of SDGs on health and education. He assured them that “the Abia State House of Assembly will use the necessary legislative instruments to ensure that each State Constituency has, at least, one functional primary health centre where our rural dwellers can easily access health services”.

“I thank the leadership of NMA in Abia State as headed by Dr Mrs E.C. Iwuoha for their strides so far. I assure them that once the House ad hoc Committee on Health submits its report on resumption of the Assembly, some of the challenges militating against doctors in public health institutions especially as it affects their remuneration will be addressed in collaboration with the Executive”.

In her address, Chairman of the State Chapter of NMA, Dr Mrs E.C. Iwuoha, called on each Member of the Abia State House of Assembly to prioritize enhancement of healthcare services in their respective constituencies and go a step further by taking responsibility for, at least, one Primary Healthcare Centre in such constituencies in order to make them model centres.

She further said that the NMA on its part is committed to enhancing healthcare delivery in the State and that it would continue to contribute to the capacity building of its members across Abia. She called on doctors who are frontline providers of healthcare to have regular health check themselves in line with their new Hippocratic Oath which emphasizes the need for the physician to be healthy in order to enable him handle the sick effectively.

Various speakers at the conference sought for a mandatory legislation on compulsory Health Insurance Scheme and other related issues in the State.

Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Hon Stanley Nwabuisi, was also present at the conference.

