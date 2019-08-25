Breaking News
Heavy downpour destroy 100 houses in Buhari’s Daura hometown

On 8:32 pmIn Newsby

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – An early hours and heavy downpour which lasted for many hours have on Sunday destroyed at least 100 houses in President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown, Daura in Katsina state.

President Muhammadu Buhari

It was gathered that no life was lost in the heavy downpour which led to the collapse of many houses and their walls.

Some areas affected include Kalgo, Rahmawa, Bayan Motel, Lungun Kofar Baru and Sarkin Yara A ward (Unguwan Kaura), Buhari’s polling unit ward among others.

A source in the area said in Kalgo about 50 houses were destroyed by the heavy downpour while others recorded similar losses.

“it was a heavy downpour. It started as early as 7 am on Sunday morning. It rains continuously and the town is cloudy as I speak with you.

“It has destroyed many houses, about 100. In Kalgo, 50 houses while it was the same in other areas,” the source said.

The source continued when he said, “we called on all appropriate authorities to as a matter of urgency come to the affected person’s aid with immediate interventions to cater for them.”

