Health insurance can benefit mother and child – Axa Mansard

By Rosemary Onuoha

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of AXA, has emphasized that health insurance can benefit mother and baby.

The company gave the enlightenment during a breakfast session/masterclass for woman to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week 2019, at its head office in Lagos.

The company met with various women from different works of life, engaged and educated them about breastfeeding. Topics covered include, health benefits of breastfeeding, making lactation easier, how health insurance can benefit mother and baby amongst others.

Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Health Limited, Mr. Tope Adeniyi said, “The importance of breastfeeding cannot be over emphasised seeing as it not only has various benefits for a baby, it also contributes to the wellbeing of the mother. Breast milk is the ideal food for babies. It contains all the necessary nutrients for a baby’s healthy growth, contains antibodies that help protect babies against illnesses such as pneumonia and diarrhoea and it is linked to the prevention of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS); it is also readily available and cost effective.

“In line with 2019’s theme for World Breastfeeding Week – ‘Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding’, it is important for all parents to be included in the process of breastfeeding and be informed on what to do to make it a great journey. We should all work together to create enabling environments everywhere for breastfeeding to happen naturally and optimally. At AXA Mansard, we will continue to be at the forefront of making the world a healthier place,” Adeniyi said.

Vanguard