Hayat Kimya counsels ladies on values of healthy living

By Chioma Obinna

A General Health Care Specialist, Dr. Doyin Olaosebikan has counselled ladies on the values of maintaining health status especially during the periods of their monthly flow.

This was part of the highlights of the activities marking the 2019 World Friendship Day which came to an exciting height on Saturday with the launching of ‘Mo Girls’, a party of 40 beautiful girls, by MOLPED Sanitary Pads, the flagship brand from Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited.

Olaosibikan highlighted the health benefits of the sanitary pads mostly especially in the area of absorbing flow during lady period no matter how heavy it is. According to her, since the MOLPED pad is made with 100 per cent cotton, it is breathable which allow air to circulate to the affected areas thereby preventing bacteria from being harmful to the users.

Speaking, Molped’s Brand Manager (Sanitary Pad Category), Onyinyechi Nwosu, said the product offered every lady the solution to irritation and roughness because the range is produced with Nylon free materials and has a breathable back sheet, thus eliminating the burning sensation while in use and additionally providing comforting cottony feel.

According to her, companion and friendship are the two keywords that best describe MOLPED with its audience which are lady’s as all the attributes of a true friend is personified by the brand In her words: “the launch of this hangout today is the focal point and the beginning for the brand and the lady’s to synergies to form that much-needed bond which is friendship and companion which is the connecting point.”

MOLPED Sanitary Pads was launched into the Nigerian market in April 2019, changing the narrative of the feminine care category in Nigeria.

Since then, it has enjoyed growing presence in Traditional & Modern Trade channels. To further hasten this, the brand deployed a team of all girls “MOLPED Auxiliary squad” aimed at educating retailers on brands USP while leaving samples behind for the retailers to share the shoppers.

Recently, Molped started its digital pages across the social media to reinforce its unique selling points as well as its brand personality.

The brand personality is coiled around ‘Best Friends’ and aimed at growing a community of ladies online called Mo’girlswho will drive the best friend narrative.

The ‘Mo Girls’ Hangout which took place inside the cozy ambience of the Tea Room in Lekki- Lagos was headlined by Molped Brand Ambassador, Chindima Ekile.

The idea is to have a group of girls who will have each other’s backs and basically driving the ideals of friendship. The 28-year-old Ekile popularly known by her stage name Chidinma is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, who in 2010, rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa.

Following the release of the music video for her “Emi Ni Baller” single, she became the first female musician to peak at number one on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 chart in 2011.

Ekile maintained that MOLPED is all about friendship which is like a bridge that connects with the community of girls we are building and to further sensitize those out there that MOLPED is that true companion that they need all the way especially during their flow”.