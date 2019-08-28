The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has expressed concern over the comportment of members of the Indegenious People of Biafra, IPOB, home away from home.

The group of well-meaning Nigerians made this known in a communique issued after a meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday.

ANPE said IPOB ought to be banned across Europe and that its members should be brought to book.

The Association of Nigerian professionals in Europe converged an Emergency Extraordinary general meeting in Lisbon to deliberate on the recent attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, serving Senator and immediate past Deputy Senate President in Germany and as well as the threat issued by Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mobilise and attack high ranking Nigerians who visit any country in Europe and America.

THE DELIBERATIONS:

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) that consists various interest group of Nigerians in various fields and disciplines in the EU decided to come together in unison to address the threats posed by the activities of IPOB in the EU and why urgent steps and measures ought to be put in place to protect Nigerians living in the EU as well as those traveling to the EU.

Consequently, after an extensive deliberation of issues raised by various stakeholders, ANPE unanimously reached a consensus on the following:

The acts of violence against Nigerians traveling to the EU is highly condemnable, and we call on the relevant security agencies in the various counties to identify and deal with whoever chooses the criminal path to inflict pains on others and be immediately deported back to Nigeria.

This is in cognizance of the fact that the image of Nigeria is being smeared by a group of people whose principal motive is driven by the quest for pecuniary gains. The Associated of Nigerian Professionals in Europe condemns the activities of IPOB and calls for more significant action from the relevant authorities in the EU towards nipping in the bud the nefarious activities of IPOB and their sponsors.

That Nigerian politicians and other high ranking government officials are welcome to visit the European Union anytime, they deem fit, not minding the threat made by IPOB and accept the assurances of the various EU countries that will not allow IPOB to endanger anyone’s lives under whatever guise.

That the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe enjoys a cordial relationship with the present administration of President Muhummadu Buhari and as such would not fold its hands and watch IPOB humiliate Nigerians living in the EU as well as those traveling to the EU.

That the benefits of a smooth relationship between Nigerians living in Nigeria and Nigerians in the Diaspora cannot be overemphasized, and such the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe hereby affirms its unalloyed commitment to see to the entrenchment of a smooth relationship between Nigerians living in the EU and Nigerians in Nigeria at all times.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe wishes to emphasize the need to protect the image of Nigeria by all well-meaning Nigerians in the EU by dissociating themselves from activities organized by IPOB and its network of charlatans that have decided to drag the image of Nigeria in the mud.

This is on the heels that the relationship between Nigerians in Diaspora and the current leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari remains very smooth and Nigerians in Diaspora will welcome Mr. President, his officials and other high ranking government officials anytime to the EU.

Those that are bent on tarnishing the image of Nigeria should desist from such in the overall interest of the country as Nigeria is more significant than any group of persons whose allegiance is to their paymasters.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe also wishes to emphasize the need for unity and peace in Nigeria at this critical point of our existence and therefore calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to give the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari the needed cooperation in its quest to take Nigeria to greater heights.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe after due consultation and deliberation recommends the following:

A total ban of the activities of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) across Europe. To the end, ANPE leadership in the various countries has been urged to officially write the Police in all the EU countries to report the evil activities of IPOB and anyone acting in that capacity or under such guise to breaks down law and order.

The immediate clampdown of IPOB and their conspirators that have constituted themselves into a nuisance in Europe and other parts of the world must be enforced by the various countries and seen as security threats and not acts of civil disobedience . Recent utterances by the IPOB Leader and placing of bounty on the heads of Nigerian public officials is a clear act of terrorism just likethe group has been known in Nigeria already.

That the relevant authorities in the EU should as a matter of urgency begin the process of treating anyone that hides under an umbrella to attack Nigerian citizens as criminals that should be dealt with by the relevant security agencies.

That the Nigerian missions in the EU should begin the process of compiling names of duly registered associations in the EU to identify those with ulterior motives and report same to the relevant security agencies in the EU for prompt action.

