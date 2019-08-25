Group trains caregivers for 100 elderly in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- A Charity organization, Lift Saxum, in partnership with Voice Global, has initiated a programme of giving care to the elderly by training caregivers that would cater for the aged psycho-social rehabilitation and skill acquisition.

Executive Director of the group, Mrs. Nwnneka Okolo said that the elderly will be taught various physical exercises, functional and life skills that would help them to remain fit, age gracefully and be useful to themselves and their community.

In a town hall meeting at Ugbo-Owa, Enugu suburb, during the weekend, Udegbunam disclosed that the age range of adult male and female members of the community qualified to participate in the programme is 55 years and above for the elderly while 40 years and below is age limit for the caregivers.

Fifty persons will be trained as caregivers for the one hundred elderly people; forty youths from the same community will be trained on skill acquisition, while five adults and five youths from the groups will be trained as community mobilizers.

“The project is aimed at capturing the discriminated groups of the elderly and youths in the society and teach them some functional life skills, while the Caregivers will be trained on Psycho-social rehabilitation services, skill acquisition, and a lot more,” Okolo disclosed.

She explained that Lift Saxum came up with the initiative after a survey was conducted on challenges faced by the elderly in their community in Ugbo-Owa.

Most of the participants, especially the elderly who spoke during the town hall meeting expressed gratitude to ‘Lift Saxum’ for bringing the project to their community and assured them of their cooperation.

They however pleaded for provision of some social amenities like pipe borne water, health care center, good roads, schools, electricity in their community.

Vanguard