Group to Nigerians in diaspora: Be wary of Kanu

Nigerians living abroad have been asked to avoid Nnamdi Kanu and members of his outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG), which gave the warning, said the activities of IPOB outside the shores of Nigeria needed concerted efforts by all critical stakeholders to protect the image of the country.

The group at a press conference held at the Enish Restaurant, Finchley, London on Wednesday, said the activities of IPOB are despicable and an affront to Nigerians all over the world.

Angela Boroh, President of the group, who spoke on behalf of NDMG, called Kanu and his members to desist from acts that would tarnish the image of Nigeria in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group is dismayed that a group of Nigerians masquerading under the umbrella of IPOB would denigrate so low as to constitute themselves into a nuisance outside the shores of Nigeria.

While this is condemnable, it must be stated that Nnamdi Kanu and his militant members of IPOB abroad have exhibited a high level of disrespect for the constituted authority in Nigeria with the recent attack of a high ranking member of the National Assembly in Germany. The latest threat to attack Nigerians living abroad and those traveling abroad from Nigeria is also another indication of the despicable attitude of Nnamdi Kanu and his co-travellers.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group advise well-meaning Igbo Sons and Daughters in the Diaspora to distance themselves from Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorist group IPOB at the risk of been labelled terrorists. All well-meaning Igbo Sons and Daughters in the Diaspora must rise to this challenge and condemn the actions of IPOB that has brought shame to Nigeria our beloved country.

Vanguard