Group lauds Lawan over Wamakko’s appointment as Senate Defence Committee Chair

The Arewa Youths Federation has commended Senate President Lawan Ahmed, over his selection of leadership for the various standing committees of the Senate, especially, the nomination of His Excellency Sen. Aliyu .M. Wamakko to serve as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on defence.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Isah Jabbi Tahir in a statement issued in Sokoto said ‘judging from the stellar track records and antecedents, we are sure that Senator Wamakko’s appointment will add value to the National Assembly’s oversight responsibility as it concerns the Nation’s security and promote accountability in the budget administration, of the defence sector of the country.

“We are deeply convinced that Senator Wamakko is taking up this noble responsibility, having been well equipped with decades of rich experience as a former Chief executive of Sokoto State under whom Sokoto became one of the most peaceful States in the country, an administrator and legislator. We also have confidence that the blend of his knowledge will be a sure plus in the discharge of the committee’s responsibilities.” the group said.

The group emphasized that Senator Wamakko owing to the his past position, shows his level of patriotism, and has consistently been committed to national unity and development.

“While believing that the National Assembly will continue to work progressively with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari towards taking Nigeria to the next level, we make bold to say that Senator Wamakko is a round peg in a round hole.” the statement concluded.

