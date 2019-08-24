Group hails Sanwo-Olu’s appointment of Egube as commissioner

By Ephraim Oseji

The Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos (UTCCL) have praised Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the appointment of Sam Egube, an Urhobo, from Uwheru Town in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as a commissioner.

Mr. Sam Egube was assigned the portfolio of the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget of the Lagos State Government. The Urhobo made up of the Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs and Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Lagos were led by the OSU R’ Urhobo Chief Vincent Ogheneochuko Ahwi and the President of UPU, Mr. Ovie Oghenekaro and Chief Isaac Nakpodia at the inauguration venue, Alausa to celebrate and support Egube.

The spokesperson for the UTCCL, Olorogun Godwin Okene expressed appreciation to the Governor for the appointment of their son into his cabinet, saying it is proof that Governor Sanwo-Olu is set to fulfil his promises made to the group through the Director of Ethnic Affairs, Hon. Wale Adelana of running an all-inclusive Government. The fulfilment of his campaign promises will bring about confidence, a boost to the Lagos economy and increase development in all sectors.

In a small gathering held in honour of the Commissioner Egube in Alausa, the OSU R’ Urhobo appealed to all Urhobo sons and daughters to be united in love and unity to strengthen the Urhobo nation’s customs and age-long traditions of hard work and integrity.

He used the opportunity to thank Asiwaju Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu while advising Governors of other States in Nigeria to emulate Lagos model of governance as it promotes peace and progress of the State.

