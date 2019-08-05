ENUGU—FOLLOWING last Thursday’s killing of Rev Fr. Paul Offu at The in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, the Enugu Catholic Diocese has tasked government to flush out bad Fulani from the state.

Rev. Fr. Offu, who hailed from Okpatu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State was, until his death, the Parish Priest of St. James the Great Parish, Ugbawka.

The Church also tasked government to, as a matter of urgency, equip the vigilante groups to provide protection and security for their various localities.

This is just as Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in the South-East has denied that Fulani herdsmen were responsible for the killing of Rev. Fr. Offu.

On “bad Fulani,” Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Dr Callistus Onaga, gave the charge when the Diocese celebrated a special Mass for peace and security in Enugu State yesterday, in honour of the murdered priest.

Bishop Onaga, while celebrating the mass also prayed that “the legislative arm of our democratic dispensation enact laws that will flush out the bad eggs that perpetrate this socio-economic malaise in our mist.”

The church noted that following the increasing rate of killings, kidnappings, rapes, destruction of farmlands and properties and various forms of intimidation in the country, the church was compelled to make the public pronouncements.

It regretted that people were living in a state of anarchy, total breakdown of law and order with an alarming number of people, including priests and government officials, killed.

He said: “Our people are now afraid to embark on normal farming activities for the fear of being raped. Our women can no longer carry out regular activities in the villages, particularly their farming and other businesses. All these catastrophic evils have hampered peaceful coexistence and development in our state.

“Against this background, we demand that the government should as a matter of urgency, flush out bad Fulani from our state. The government should effectively equip the vigilante groups to provide protection and security for their various localities.”

Killers are not Fulani—MACBAN

Reacting, Chairman of MACBAN in the South-East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, Saturday, exonerated members of his group as perpetrators of the killing and urged security officials to fish out the killers.

Siddiki sent condolences to the Catholic Church, saying the killing of Rev Fr Offu was condemnable and heartily regrettable.

He called on the government to rise to the occasion and provide adequate security for citizens of Nigeria across the length and breadth of the country.

Ohanaeze, Bishop Ezeokafor react

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Awka Catholic Diocese, yesterday, also condemned the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu.

In their separate reactions, Anambra State President of Ohanaeze, Chief Okeke Ogene, and the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, said the killers were pushing Nigerians to the wall, warning that those responsible should be prepared to bear the consequences of their action.

The Ohanaeze President told Vanguard: “The killing of Rev Fr Offu is one sin too many. The killing of the Reverend Father has justified what we have been saying about Miyetti Allah because I strongly believe that the priest was killed by herdsmen.”

He said: “It should be condemned, but I believe that the killing of Fr Offu is a way God wants to end the frequent killings of Igbo people in their communities.

“Anybody who believes in God should condemn this unnecessary killing. This action is unacceptable to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, knowing that his killing cannot be equated with any material thing. We call on the Federal Government to know that the cows it is protecting cannot be equated to human life.”

In his reaction, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, who was visibly worried about the development, said he was very sad and called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The cleric said: “Enugu State government should not allow this matter to be swept under the carpet. Why always the Catholic Priests? I am sad. What manner of country is this?”

