Governors meet to discuss NFIU’s directive on LG funds, health issues

The 36 state governors under the umbrella of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are meeting in Abuja to discuss an update on the recent directive of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on local government funds.

The governors according to the agenda of the Wednesday’s meeting are also expected to discuss and review update on Primary Health Care under One Roof (PHCOUR) and other health-related matters.

Also on the agenda is ” UN General Assembly – Panel on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Climate Change; Feedback on Governors’ Meeting with African Development Bank (AfDB) and Chinese Investors.

Others were the forum’s one-day meeting with partners such as Debt Management Office, Joint Task Board and Nigeria Stock Exchange.

Expected to be presented to the governors at the meeting is the “Transmission Company of Nigeria: Briefing on Transmission Expansion Plan and its potential impact in improving power supply in states.”

Other presentations include “Rotary International/ PolioPlus Committee – Sustaining progress made in polio eradication and managing Post-Declaration Relapse.”

Already in attendance at the meeting were the Chairman of the forum and Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, his Deputy and Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others were Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Umaru Fintri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Also present were Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dairu Ishiaku (Taraba), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Aminu Masari (Katsina),

Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Babagana Umara (Borno) and Cross River Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivira Esu.