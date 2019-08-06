Government has no right to arrest Sowore – Balarabe Musa

By Ben Agande,

Kaduna – Former chairman of the People’s Redemption Party, Alhaji Balarabe Musa has condemned the arrest of former Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore for leading Revolution Now protest against bad governance in the country.



In an interview with journalists in Kaduna Musa said citizens in the country have constitutional rights to embark on legitimate protest where the federal government is failing in its responsibility of providing good governance.

” Government has no right to arrest Sowore for leading any protest or speaking out against Buhari’s government. His action is not treasonable. You cannot arrest any Nigerian who is protesting against the maladministration of Buhari’s government.

” The situation in the country is terrible. Nigerians have endured enough. There is need to protest the poor governance by Buhari. So, we have the fundamental rights to embark on protest. And the revolution people are calling in this country is not treasonable. So, those who are in government should know that Nigerians can no longer take this Insecurity and Plunging of the economy. The right thing must be done to salvage Nigeria.

“The decision by Government to arrest those they think they are threat to them cannot be acceptable. Nigerians have the right to oppose the wrongs of government and poor handling of the country.”

Alhaji Musa who is also the leader of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), said that the Buhari’s government has a limit to his constitutional power to detain his political enemies under the guise of security reasons.

“Lets see whether now that the El-Zakzaky has been released by the court to go on medical treatment if he will still detain him and not allow him to treat himself”.

“Will he say that the security reasons for detention are more important than human lives or the present state of the nation cannot be dealt with in order to rescue Nigeria?” he said.

Vanguard