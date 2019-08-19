Gov Ishaku sustain ban on tricycle movement from 8pm

… As Kaka Community Laud Ishaku, Diah Over Sustained Peace On Mambilla Plateau

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has restated that movement of Tricycles from 8pm across the state remains an offence liable to prosecution for all defaulters.

This came as the governor reviewed the existing curfew imposed on Jalingo and parts of ArdoKola local government areas of the state which has been in force for two months.

In a statement issued Saturday, by Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, the existing curfew which is being observed from 9pm till dawn, will now commence from 12 am till 6am.

The governor however maintained that the ban on movement of Tricycles popularly called Keke Napep from 8pm till 6 am remains unchanged, just as he charged security agencies to “arrest and ensure the prosecution of Keke Napep operators who violates the restriction order.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders of Kaka ethnic nationality in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state, have commended governor Darius Ishaku and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Peter Diah for the relative peace currently enjoyed on the Mambilla Plateau.

A community leader, Peter Samuel Kamak who gave the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen, particularly appreciated the state governor for creating Kaka Chiefdom, which he claimed has placed the ethnic group on the map of traditional authority in Nigeria.

To further show appreciation to the governor for the gesture, Kamak stated that they would continue to work round the clock for the governor to achieve his dream of ensuring peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups in the state.

He added that “they would embark on a peace campaign on the Mambilla Plateau through love accord and brotherhood, to let everyone know that Peace cannot be bought with money but can only be achieved through tolerance and forgiveness.”