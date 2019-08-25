Gov Ishaku lost no money to Wadume

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has stated that he did not lose any money to kidnapper, Hamisu Bala Wadume.

There has been reports that Gov Ishaku was duped by Wadume, but a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, has refuted such claims stating that the “governor never met the kidnap suspect.

“The attention of His Excellency, Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has been drawn to the claims by Hamisu Bala Wadume, a kidnap suspect current under arrest , to the effect that he duped him(the Governor) of Six Million Naira during his inglorious reign as kidnapper.

“We wish to state categorically that Gov Ishaku was never a victim of Wadume’s duplicity and never lost money to his antics.

“We urge the general public to discard and disregard Wadume’s confessions on the alleged defrauding of Gov Ishaku as the rantings of a drowning criminal.

“Gov Ishaku has never met the kidnap suspect and would not even recognise him if they were to meet today.

Governor Ishaku would like to use this opportunity to commend security agencies for promptly arresting Wadume who is the reason behind the dastardly murder of three police officers and one other person in Ibi earlier this month.

“He urged the security agencies to expand their dragnet to all the nooks and corners of Taraba State where the accomplices of Wadume and other criminal gangs may still be hiding to arrest them and bring them to book.

Signed,” Abu said.

