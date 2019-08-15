By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- The Ogun state government has offered automatic employment to 20 residents of the state. The Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun publicly offered the 20 newly employed civil servants automatic jobs to mark the commencement of the launch of the official job portal.

The newly employed civil servants who were between 25 to 35 years were selected after emerging the top 20 to win an ‘interview game’ played at the launching which was held in Cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Abiodun explained that the portal will be a platform that would provide readily available information to graduates and people with vocational skills so as to match them with potential employers and training opportunities.

He said, “This PPP model, no doubt, is an avenue to have an all-inclusive government that will utilize valuable potentials that abound in our dear State.

“In addition, towards ensuring that the citizens and residents of the State are not short-changed, we are preparing a Local Content Bill which will be sent to Ogun State House of Assembly.

“When this Bill is passed into law, it will make investors to first look inward to availability of workers in Ogun State and make our youths their primary catchment area when they site their companies in Ogun State.

“I come from a private sector background, without being immodest, I consider them successful. I am therefore more of businessman–in–politics than in politic–for–business. I have gone through the stages of conceptualizing, operationalizing and managing successfully business concerns, and I hope some of the issues on business start-ups are not alien to me.

READ ALSO:

“When the potentials are discovered, I am personal ready to mentor some of our youths who have the potentials to become future Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga.

“I have gone into all these because as leaders of tomorrow we should not allow our youths to be used as malleable tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians.

“We need to engage their creative energies positively to unleash appropriate skill acquisition that would bring about sustainable development for the economy by making them net-employers of labour.

“I have no doubt that our Gateway State will take maximum advantage of this portal”.

In his remarks, the vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo stressed the readiness of the federal government to partner with the state in championing empowerment programmes .

He said, “I am from the state and that is one of the reasons why I have to be passionate about the state.

“I have been working with the governor to see how we can do more empowerment and give more opportunities to young men and women in Ogun state.

“It is important to know that at the end of the day, most of us may not have government job, but, the best paying job will still available in every part of the state.

“We must continue to train ourselves for future advantages, whenever the opportunities arrive, we must utilize that and I am sure that there will be so many of that opportunities with this portal.”

VANGUARD