By Dayo Johnson Akure

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo state weekend said that no godfather was involved in his election as governor of the state.

Makinde said this in Akure, the Ondo State while speaking during his family thanksgiving service held at the St Davids Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure.

According to him ” Rather than any godfather, the Almighty Himself who supported him all the way.

Makinde was accompanied by some members of the State Executive, wife and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

He said I am standing before you that I am a testimony of an individual assuming the position of a governor of a state without godfather apart from the Almighty.

“When I wanted to go into politics, my two mothers doubted me. They called me late in the night that is Mama Akure and Mama Ibadan and told me in Akure and Ibadan dialects that if politicians give you anything, do not take.

” They said this because of their belief that no Godly person should go into politics. If my mother can doubt me, it means I should not worry if an outsider do the same.

“But I am standing here before you to say that a Godly person can go into politics and do well.”

While encouraging Christians to participate in politics, the governor said “holding political position does not make person depart from the ways of God.

“The Church was 100 per cent involved in my election in Oyo State. It was the first time that a provost of a church became an activist.

“During voting, the Provost called that some people had stolen ballot box and described where they kept it. We made neccessary contact and the box was retrieved and taken to where it should be for people to vote.

“We as a Church should not be timid. It is only when Godly people participate in politics that we can sanitise our environment. The Church must organise to participate actively in politics.

“As you all know, election would soon come in Ondo State, I will also be here to campaign, so the Church should be ready to participate,”, Makinde said.

Earlier in his sermon, the Bishop of Akure Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rev. Simeon Borokini highlighted some policies that the governor must put in place for him to be successful.

Borokini, who spoke through Reverend Cornelius Osinyemi said the governor must revamp the old farm settlements established by the Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in order to engage the youths in agriculture.

He urged the governor to make available in the farm settlements modern farm equipment and tools for people to engage in different aspects of farming like fishery, piggery, poultry and many others.

The bishop also suggested that government should be ready to buy agricultural products from farmers to guarantee stable income for farmers.

Borokini also told the governor to rehabilitate schools in the state and make welfare of teachers a priority just as he must take welfare of workers and pensioners a serious matter.

The governor according to him “should also use his experience as a private person to attract investors to Oyo State by creating conducive environment in the state.

